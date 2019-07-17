Astrologically Unsound: Chaos comes in the form of a one-minute long voicemail

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You probably won’t feel the consequences of your bad actions this week for another couple months, so try to enjoy life until then.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Following your worst idea to its logical conclusion is better than sitting around for an indefinite amount of time and waiting around for a better idea to show up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Self-discovery is a long process, and it can only begin once you see yourself in the self-checkout camera monitor and think, “Oh my god, is that really what I look like?”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Sometimes you are being hunted in open water by a man-eating shark. Other times, like today, you’re walking around with no idea that a shark is going to eat you tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): It is advisable to publicly and graciously accept constructive criticism. Then go home and write the critic’s name in a secret journal with “ENEMIES” embossed on the cover.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The world is not black and white. There is, in fact, a lot of space for moral ambiguities. This is, it’s fine to sabotage certain people. Use your best judgment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Like a bat, this week you will get any place you need to get to by screaming over and over again into the darkened void that surrounds you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Never miss an opportunity to tell the people in your life that you care. Also, if you find a duffle bag full of money, don’t report it to the police. Are you stupid or something?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): It’s true that in order to succeed, you have to suffer a few failures. However, failing constantly in spectacularly different ways in and of itself is not a sign of progress.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Following a recipe perfectly and to the finest detail will not necessarily yield good results if the recipe itself is bad to begin with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Do not organize your bookshelf by color. It’s not a real method of organization, and I see you thinking it. Don’t do it!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): If you feel like causing a little chaos today, there is really no better way to act out than to leave someone a minute-long voicemail.