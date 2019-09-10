Astrologically Unsound: Count those cards, Maverick. You're doing great!

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You have to practice going easy on yourself, as you are your own harshest critic. Wait, sorry. You your own critic? This doesn’t sound right, this has to be for a different sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Everything in life is temporary except your memories of every humiliating thing you’ve ever done and single-use plastics, which cumulatively last so long it may as well be forever.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Nobody but me will tell you this, but they’ll let you count cards at the casino so long as you don’t embarrass them by taking too much money.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You are like the hummingbird—pound for pound one of the most aggressive animals so long as the other creature you’re threatening is also a shrimpy little hummingbird.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This is a truism that will surely protect you this week: Whenever someone brings up their cousin out of nowhere, they are really talking about themselves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It could turn out that the permanent record your vice principal warned you about is real and that this week you’ll be arrested for cutting across the decorative lawn in 1999.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): When you start a new project you never begin at the beginning, the beginning already happened while you weren’t paying attention. You’re in the middle now. Look sharp!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): When someone is particular about where you stand in their chambers, it is because they’re positioning you above a trap door. Oh, sorry, the stars are stuck in the year 1650 again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If you were to fall into a volcano you would not die instantly but be caught in an air pocket above the surface and agonizingly melt so this week do take care to avoid doing so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A great idea reveals itself to you at a terrible time, like remembering what you went to the store to pick up right after you get back home from the store.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You will survive this week only by feigning enthusiasm like you are pretending to answer a fake phone that a baby just handed to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Usually when service workers are curt it’s because they are having a hard time with things entirely unrelated to you but sometimes, like today, it is because you deserve it.