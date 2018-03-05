Astrologically Unsound: Don't be afraid to call butterflies what they really are: liars!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): No person is an island and baby you’re landlocked. There’s not even a moat. You’re a compact city in the dead center of Pangaea and you need all the help you can get.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You are like the mighty ladybug: cute for a pest, basically harmless, and whenever anyone sees you, they, by instinct, immediately tell you to get out and fly away home.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Please, allow me to be personal for a moment. I need to be accountable for myself and see this reminder for myself in print: You have enough cowboy hats already!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Imperceptible to you, the paths of your life have diverged and as you come to the fork, the life that lays ahead of you is fully dependent on what color socks you wear on Sunday.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Here is a simple but difficult truth about life: Nobody—and I mean truly nobody, not one person—at all cares about what you said right when you came out of anesthesia.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week you will have an opportunity to correct an error you made in the past, which you will realize when doubling down on the error and then refusing to correct it out of principle.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Many butterflies scare critters who might otherwise like to take a bite out of ‘em, because they have eerie wing markings that look like the eyes of predators. However, nobody would ever call that lying!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Life, like chess, is a game of strategy and despite the protestations of the old purists, blowing an airhorn into another person’s face to startle them does, indeed, qualify as strategy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The biblical verse “what has been will be again” certainly holds true for you this week as you reach the second spin cycle while trapped inside the laundromat washing machine.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): At any moment, without warning, a solar flare can annihilate all life on Earth so there is no reason to take your savings account so seriously.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): “Razzle-dazzle” was a form of naval war camouflage that worked by confusing the eye so much that nobody could tell what was even happening. Sound familiar?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Do not let the unkind actions of others dishearten you. Let them distill into a perfect, crystalline rage; a beautiful and unyielding vengeance that wakes you up on time without having to set an alarm.