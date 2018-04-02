Astrologically Unsound: Don't confuse God with the Staples Center announcer

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Buddy, you have really done it this time! You ripped a hole in the fabric of space and time. You’d know what I was talking about if you hadn’t awakened in the body of a lizard.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Be adventurous this week and close your eyes, spin a big globe, point, and then go to wherever your finger lands. So far as it is within 15 square miles of your house.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Do you ever just want to leave it all behind, run away and join the circus? Well too bad. You’re unqualified.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You really have to wonder—as ketchup flows over your tray, spilling onto the floor as you furiously pump the dispenser—if you really should take so much just because it’s allowed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Don’t let other people decide your life for you. Let one person specifically. His name is Wendbert Crispin and he was last spotted in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The sound of children laughing is beautiful and soothing… You’ll recognize that once they let you out of the locker they’ve trapped you in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): I can’t think of a horoscope, but you’re so fake deep that if I just write something like, The moon’s cunning smile. A thimbleful of The Past? you’ll be like, “oh, for sure, totally.”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Communication will be difficult for you this week, not because of Mercury retrograde, but because the way you talk sounds like how a serial killer talks in anonymous letters to the FBI.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): It’s not a competition. Repeat this as a mantra. It’s not a competition. It’s not a competition. So you can remember to say it to the person who’s beating you at everything. It’s not a competition.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): No, that’s not the omniscient voice of a higher power speaking to you. It’s just the Staples Center announcer. Regardless, I think getting down from there is a good idea.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week, when I think of you, I am reminded of the virtuous and diligent ant. You are hardworking, dedicated and absolutely ruining my picnic.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Now is the perfect time to rededicate yourself to your long-forgotten passions like floating inside a 98 degree Fahrenheit fluid sac. But this time you should just stay there.