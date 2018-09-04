Astrologically Unsound: Don't drive into a wall painted to look like the horizon

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): If we all work together… oh my god, I’m not telling you what to do. It’s a hypothetical. No I don’t think “I’m the boss of you,” I’m just saying that if we all… alright. Never mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): If you’re going to follow a wooden sign with an arrow painted on it, always check in your rearview mirror to see if it’s fallen down, revealing the true sign with an opposite arrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Airplanes cannot fly without both wings. What’s more concerning to me right now though is if you’re not the pilot, and I’m not a pilot, then who is?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If you haven’t learned how to tie all the different kinds of knots by now, then it seems very unlikely that you will ever really need to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): One important reason to drive the speed limit is that you might actually be driving straight toward a wall that an enemy has painted to look like a tunnel.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sincerity doesn’t mean indulging an immediate emotional response. You can take some time to gather your thoughts and then, after long reflection, scream at the top of your lungs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): If a family of ducklings bonds to you then it is your moral and ethical responsibility to live life as a duck until they’re grown up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): If you turn your hobby into a career then you will never work a day in your life. Well, at least legally speaking since picking locks isn’t really an occupation you’re gonna need to put on a tax form.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Instead of curating your Instagram to make yourself seem like an intellectual, you can just go read a book. It would honestly take the same amount of hours.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): If you are having trouble with public speaking just imagine everyone sitting in front of you is just their skeleton. You’ll pass out and not have to give the speech.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If a ladybug lands on you, it’s good luck except in the scenario where you are an aphid and the ladybug is the crushing pressures and demands of living under capitalism.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You can never know what types of things are going to happen on any given day except if you write a to-do list. Then you can assume probably not those things.