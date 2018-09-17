Astrologically Unsound: Don't let the path of life take you down the wrong side of the highway

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): What if your life really is the way it is due to a series of choices you made and actions you’ve taken? Oh my god, it’s scary just saying it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Projection is a powerful psychological process that allows you to constantly think that the scarecrow is watching you. Really, he’s just watching someone right behind you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you’ve invested in the tools and purchased the supplies, but then find you don’t even enjoy the hobby, it’s because your real hobby is daydreaming.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): When you feel lonely just remember that the government is using your cellular data to constantly monitor your location and communications.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): It’s statistically likely that at least one person reading this will find a $20 bill in their jacket pocket this week. I can’t say it will be you because I have to protect myself against lawsuits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your life can be filled with nothing but joy so long as you take extreme pleasure in being judgmental and harboring secret resentments.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You’ll never be able to take a beautiful looking photograph of the ocean with your cellphone camera, but it’s still important that you constantly continue to try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Honking the horn that way really doesn’t do much besides make other people mad at you, but if that’s what you’re going for then by all means.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I have it on good authority that your ancestors would not have crawled out of the swamp a billion years ago if they knew this is how it was gonna be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Statistics are easy: either something happens or it doesn’t. If something has happened, then it has a 100-percent likelihood of having happened.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If you don’t know where you’re going, then any direction will get you there. Wait, actually, going the wrong way on the freeway will get you nowhere at all. Maybe jail.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The only thing the stars are prepared to tell you about the coming week is that, bare minimum, you should be carrying hand sanitizer.