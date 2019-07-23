Astrologically Unsound: Don't let thoughts of cotton candy ruin your week

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The vast, limitless possibilities that stretch out before you aren’t what you think they are. They’re actually just your imagination helping you put off choosing between the three things you might actually do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week will feel like when you pull into your driveway and the headlights catch four pairs of beaming orbs staring at you while digging in your trashcan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Everyone needs a little help sometimes. All you need to do is reach out to the bank teller and say, “I need everything in the register!”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Don’t let fear stop you from having the life you want to live. Actually, this only applies if your fear is public speaking and not a primal fear. Please don’t go into the alligator-infested waters.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Wisdom comes with age and babe, you’re an old hot dog that’s been rotating on the gas station warmer for three weeks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): People tend to learn to tolerate lies so long as you are telling a good story, but that’s the problem isn’t it? The story you are telling really sucks.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will have the emotional arc of a yo-yo. However, you could be really good with a yo-yo. But you’re probably not so this week will just be down.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Both can be true: It’s not the tick’s fault that he wants to drink your blood and it’s also not your fault for walking through tall grass with exposed legs

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You probably would have been able to invent cotton candy if you had been born before it was invented, but it’ll ruin your life to think about this too much.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The safest place to be during an earthquake is on Deception Island in Antarctica. But then, obviously, you’d have to deal with a volcano.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): When it feels like everything is out of your control, just remember that it is, in fact, out of control, so what is the use of worrying about it?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A broken clock is right twice a day but a clock you set a few clicks ahead is not at all right and, what’s worse, you believe it!