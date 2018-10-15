Astrologically Unsound: Don't look now, but Death might be coming onto you

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Like a snake shedding its skin, the memory of you lingers even after you leave the room… and it’s really grossing everybody out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. But when that chain breaks in half, you just have two structurally perfect chains instead of one faulty one, so what’s the problem?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): May it soothe you to know that however badly you behave, you will never be half as malevolent and evil as a common desktop printer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If you stomp around in sopping socks, you’ll never have to endure the split-second terror that occurs when you accidentally step in something wet while barefoot.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The world is in the middle of a mass extinction event and serious climate crisis so if you’re listening to anything other than Greatest Hits compilations, you’re wasting your time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You have the look of a naked tin can in the back of a pantry; dangerous, mysterious and possibly expired, but no one can dispose of you until they find out for sure.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): When you look back on your life this week, some things may stand out as uniquely special. Unless you go to an aquarium, in which case you’ll just confuse it for the other times you went to an aquarium.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): It is of minor importance to practice forgiveness. Sure, it’s nice, but it is much more crucial to practice locating sources of potable water in the scorched wilderness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If 1/12th of the people reading this column all jumped to reading this horoscope because it aligned with their birthdate, would you jump to it too?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): There is something special that sets you apart from everyone else, and it’s not your DNA—wait, I said too much. Forget the thing I said about other people having your DNA.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Let the commercials run without pressing “skip ad” for the same emotional release as running your tongue over a pained tooth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Don’t look now but that guy in the tattered cloak is totally checking you out. Oh my god, he’s literally beckoning you with his menacing, skeletal finger right now. You’re so lucky.