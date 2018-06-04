Astrologically Unsound: Don't ruin the potluck with your witchcraft

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Small things can be extraordinarily powerful if utilized correctly. An example? The 26 graphemes of the English alphabet or the boxes of 1,000 live crickets available for purchase online.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Remember to not take things at face value and interrogate all you see. You must remain on high alert this week, since a hive of bees can take the shape of absolutely anything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week, you will give up and accept that you don’t remember why you went into the room. Of course, when you turn around to leave you’ll remember.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It is a beautiful, humbling sacrifice to subvert your will for another. However, to give up your cheddar and sour cream potato chips to a seagull really just makes you look like a sucker.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Enjoy that moment of serenity you feel after finally convincing yourself that the movement you saw out of the corner of your eye wasn’t a huge spider, because, well, it actually is a spider.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): There is a vast expanse of human history to draw from; millennia of life and centuries of varied cultures across time and space. And here you are—still making Nickelback jokes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Everyone can tell when you’re walking into the room while imagining a choir singing a song in lilted voices to mark your entrance. I do have to say though, the Latin is a little much.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Some would say it was half empty and others would say it was half full. You would say, “Who’s been in my house and drinking my water out of my glass?,” likely forgetting it was you the whole time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Before you do it again: If a recipe calls for toe of frog and owlet’s wing, it’s likely you’re reading from the wrong book and are going to ruin the potluck.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): There are ten thousand trillion ants on Earth. Wow, what a number! They must be doing something right. Ten thousand trillion. And you’re looking to the stars for guidance?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You’re not an Aquarius, huh? You’re reading to see what’s going on with an Aquarian you know. Well, they can’t tell time on an analog clock and they’re scared you’ll find out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): It’s time to look up from your phone and back to your computer and the website version of the app you just were looking at.