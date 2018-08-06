Astrologically Unsound: Don't you dare try to leave my astrological jurisdiction

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cold, cold, cold… Colder. Even colder. Oh my god, ice cold! You’re subzero. Is ice cold colder than subzero? Let’s not worry about that too much. You’re getting warmer now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You could test every blank page under black lights to see if it has an invisible ink message, or you can just assume it doesn’t because it never has. Really, just get on with your day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It’s not critically important to consider issues from both sides. Anyone who tells you that is just hoping that you’ll accept the compromise and not find the hidden third side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If you’re reading an article and it suggests “make your bed everyday” as a solution to anything, you can feel better knowing that person needs more help than you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): It’s possible that you are going to be on vacation this week and therefore out of my jurisdiction. Please consult a different astrologer at your destination.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Pursuit of perfection is a fool’s errand! But if there’s anything you love more than being a fool, it’s doing errands.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You can find everything you ever want to know from a phone, but if you never look up you’ll never see a child laughing. He’s looking at a video on his own phone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Just because you feel a spectral presence doesn’t mean you should assume it’s a Victorian-era child, and if it is then they’re probably just on vacation. Mind your business!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Sometimes when you ask for a sign, the universe gives you one in the form of a pole tagged with the word “mouse,” which you’ll then interpret as having some kind of meaning because you’re desperate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The world is not only made of things that can be rendered in blueprints, it’s also made out of the imagination it takes to dress up as a janitor and steal those blueprints.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Be wary of any inspiration that is predicated on purchasing whatever is on a television-shopping channel. After all, you haven’t slept in 20 hours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): This week, your emotions move like the tides; endlessly and monotonously beating everything in their path into submission.