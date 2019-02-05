Astrologically Unsound: Easy on the toad venom, mmk?

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It is important to be kind to everyone you meet this week. Just be aware of the locations of all the security cameras.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): In order to have a pleasant week you’ll either need to learn to run 15.1 miles per hour or you can simply leave the beehive undisturbed and not have any problem.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If someone you don’t know starts referring to you and them as “we,” they’re either trying to sell you a timeshare or murder you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The shampoo always runs out before conditioner. Banks make money by stealing money from broke people. These are the two axes of our reality. Everything else is negotiable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Be patient before you act. Stop, drop and roll is a good strategy if someone yells “fire,” but by the time you hear them finish the sentence with “ants,” it’ll be too late.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It is important to be flexible this week, kinda like the chewing gum stuck in the hair of the kid who sat in front of you in elementary school.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You know what they say: Too much toad venom and you die, but not enough and you’re just going to be bored for the next six hours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Before you get jealous of the news that someone found a large sum of money on the side of the road, remember what it really means: that person was stupid enough to have told someone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): After every ending comes the beginning, like the looping music of a DVD menu playing in the other room. It’s irritating but not quite enough to get up and go turn it off.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): “Measure twice and cut once”? Where’s the adventure in that? The mystery? The fun? The excitement? Where is the—oh, you just ruined that. You’ll need to get another one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The universe is made up of billions of little critters doing their own critter things. This means it’s perfectly acceptable, maybe even necessary, to do whatever little critter things you like.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Momentum builds like a penny dropped from the roof of the Empire State Building, which amounts to basically nothing by the time it reaches rock bottom.