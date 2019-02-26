Astrologically Unsound: Enter the secret Mervyn's... IF YOU DARE

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Here is the immortal question (the one that guides us like a shining light through the uncertainty of life): Do you need anything from Target?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The more time you spend taping the walls to paint, the less time you will spend having to correct your mistakes. Unless we’re talking about your taste; correcting that will take a lifetime.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Life is not a horserace but if it were, you would be the horse who doesn’t get a prize even when you finish in first place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Can you use the phrase, “There’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s” in here or is that trademarked? Your horoscope depends on whether or not I’m allowed to say it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Everyone leaves with a legacy. But just like the guy who was immortalized masturbating by the ash of the Mt. Vesuvius eruption, you probably don’t want to know what your legacy will be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It is likely that if you trip, you will fall down instead of up. But that is not a certainty. Gravity is only a theory after all and, well… OK, fine, it is a very strong theory.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): As far as I can tell, a beaver does not sit in his completed dam looking satisfied with his own accomplishment. It’s probably because, once it’s done, a condo developer starts demolishing it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): There is always a beginning, middle and end. But each one of those has it’s own beginning, middle and end. This continues recursively forever, so who even knows which one you’re in?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): There is a secret Mervyn’s at an undisclosed location in San Diego. It is only open precisely at midnight and you need to show this horoscope listing to get in. But trust me—you do not want to get in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Be like your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great- (and so on and so forth) grandfather and crawl out of that primordial swamp to live on land.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week you will shed your old skin like a snake. That is, you’ll writhe around and absolutely disgust everyone, but, still, you are too captivating to look away from.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Pisces… as if… You don’t deserve a horoscope unless you’re Rihanna. If you’re Rihanna, you can DM me for the horoscope.