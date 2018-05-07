Astrologically Unsound: Everything's great for you. And that's boring.

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Close your eyes and imagine you are in a serene field of tall grasses when, in the distance, the grasses start to shake… as though something is! coming! straight! for! you!!!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week you’ll use all that trigonometry that you learned in middle school “for no reason,” and you’re really gonna have to take back all those mean things you said about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The color red will bring your creditors lots of luck this week. For you, however, things don’t look to be going quite so well.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The boomerang returning to you when you throw it is a result of simple physics… The reason why you’re alone playing with a toy that fundamentally cannot leave you is much more complex.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): There’s going to be a moment this week when you think to yourself, “It’s just one more bag and I don’t want to make another trip,” and you know what? You’re gonna be right.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): I know the saying, but if you were to literally jump out of the frying pan it’s likely you’d just land on the stove and from there it’s a clean getaway.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week, an old familiar smell will trigger distant and long-forgotten memories. How you end up floating in amniotic fluid after that is anyone’s guess though.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): It is important to remember that no one’s life is fair, and no one’s life is easy with the exception of guinea pigs, who live everyday like goddamn kings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Taking time out of your day to judge others on the choices they make in their own lives is about as useful as anything else you do. That is, not very.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Foraging is just another word for robbing squirrels blind! What do you need to take those mushrooms for? That’s their food! Just go to the supermarket!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Everything’s great. Honestly? It’s sort of boring how little is going on for you right now. Like you can just go on a nature walk. Listen to the birds. Whatever. Must be nice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Yeah, everybody knows that all the Skittles have the same flavor—but did you know that your life turns out basically the same no matter what choices you make?