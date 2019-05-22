Astrologically Unsound: It's finally time to learn how to put on the fitted sheet

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Practice moderation in all things this week, but particularly in forging cashier’s checks because you need to cool it until the FBI is off your trail.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You can be anyone you want to be, provided that the person you want to be just happens to be who you are right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It is important to protect the charmed relationships of your life: the mail carrier, the daddy long-legs in the corner of your bathroom and the guy at the dry cleaners.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You cannot continue to constantly delay the inevitable; there will eventually come a time when you have no choice but to learn how to fold a fitted sheet.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Most information is transmitted to you nonverbally, much like this horoscope. That is, you can only properly understand it if you tear it into little pieces and eat it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week, you will find all the answers you seek while falling into a hypnotic gaze and getting lost in the inanimate eyes of a sports mascot.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): There are a few things that we can do: Try to make the world a little easier for everyone else or try to make the world a little harder for the people who deserve it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Forgiveness is a gift that you give yourself, much like surreptitiously buying something for yourself on the credit cards of people who have wronged you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If you feel a sense of unbalance this week, it may be a spiritual unbalance caused by the Earth metaphorically spinning off its axis. Or it could be an inner ear issue.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You robustly adapt to the many changes in your life much like a crocodile. After all, the crocodile has never changed, not even a little, for a billion years and somehow it ended up working out fine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Just because you can feel something does not mean you can possess it. Much like the wind, it can’t be caught… Wait, I forgot that is the whole purpose of kites, sails, windmills, etc.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): If someone doesn’t like you then what can you do? Well you can cry, you can sabotage them professionally, or you can do both at once.