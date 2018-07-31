Astrologically Unsound: Financial collapse is coming—fill your pockets with sand dollars

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It’s time to pick up the slack of the dwindling numbers of pollinators by rolling around in pollen and then rolling around somewhere else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Sometimes the only thing you get from laboriously leaving no stone unturned is a really good workout.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): People like to say that great power comes with great responsibility, but what nobody tells you is that having no power at all means having like 900 percent more responsibilities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The laws of man cannot bridle the soul. Wait, where am I going with this? Oh, that’s right, that you have an unmitigated spiritual right to pirate the Mission Impossible movies.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): A single length of yarn can be woven into a sweater, but one wrong move and it can unravel back into that thread again. Hopefully you will be better at knitting by then.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Would you look at that, a flower growing through a crack in the pavement. I bet you want to take a picture of it and post it on social media with an inspiring caption. Don’t!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): A diamond can only be shaped down by another diamond. The thing most capable of cutting you down this week is yourself (or a laser).

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): When someone writes a smiley face on your receipt it doesn’t mean that they’re in love with you. Wait, if thinking that will make you tip 30 percent then go right on ahead and think that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You are looking for solutions to your problems in all the wrong places, so here are some more wrong places to look: Knott’s Berry Farm, the DMV, behind the refrigerator.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Financial burdens you’ve been having will ease when the value of the dollar collapses and we revert to a shell and sand dollar economy. Then you’ll have shell burdens.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): People are interested in the things you have to say. And by people I mean the government entities who scan all communication for terrorism buzzwords.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You are only allowed to really and truly believe one conspiracy theory. It’s up to you which one, but please don’t push it.