Astrologically Unsound: Follow your dreams (with your accountant's blessing, of course)

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, follow your most ridiculous whims to their most rational conclusions, but only with, of course, your accountant’s blessing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): If you can dream it, you can do it! Well, if you can’t dream it, then you won’t be worse for wear if you find out that you actually can’t do it. So it’s basically a non-issue.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Don’t talk behind people’s backs, particularly if you don’t have enough sense to at least turn around to check if they’re actually standing right behind your back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Forget everything you thought you knew about armadillos this week. Nothing against armadillos, it’s just probably not going to come up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Reach out to old friends you haven’t heard from in a while and take the opportunity to tell them all about the different haircuts you’re thinking of getting.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Refrain from saying ”I told you so” to someone this week. Saying it to the first 14 people is OK, but the potential 15th will surely appreciate your restraint.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): If someone hands you a vial of poison, it’s not a compromise if you only swallow half of it. Compromise does sometime mean pretending to be happy when your dog brings you a dead bird.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Suffering is endemic to all human life. Wait, isn’t that a great word? “Endemic?” I really loved using it, I’d really like to end things there because your horoscope doesn’t get any better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): There are three certainties in life: finding love, losing love and page 79 of Finnegan’s Wake being the key to decoding the mysterious ciphers being left at your home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): There is no way to know which problems can be solved by ignoring them and which will get worse by ignoring them, but the odds are about 50-50. It’s in your hands now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): People will always try to tell you who you are. And yes, you may be “causing a scene” and scaring everyone at See’s Chocolate, but you are so much more than that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Move through the world with a sense of childlike wonder, but without the childlike belief that HR departments are there to help you when they’re really there to help the company.