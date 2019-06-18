Astrologically Unsound: Future You is fan of Bluetooth headphones

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, you’ll feel like you are completely underrated. However, I’m here to say that you absolutely are not rated at all.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It is important to give other people the benefit of the doubt this week, but only up to the point where they start asking for your social security number.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They say no good deed goes unpunished. Why don’t you try doing a good deed for once and find out if that’s true or not?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You might have an idea for a sandwich that will catapult you to stardom, or maybe you won’t. There’s a 50/50 possibility for pretty much anything. Like, statistically or whatever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Don’t feel low about all the bad financial decisions Past You made. Just focus on how much better Future You would feel with new Bluetooth headphones.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): I took pseudoephedrine and feel like I’m vibrating at a higher frequency right now, so even if I were to tell you what the stars say, you wouldn’t have the capacity to understand me.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): It is important to never lose sight of yourself unless it’s in a distorted funhouse mirror. That is, after all, sort of the point.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Anything you put down in writing can always be traced back to you. That’s why you should always carry a glue stick and pre-cut letters from magazines.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Making mistakes is a natural part of the learning process, which is why learning should be avoided at all costs this week—who can bear the humiliation!?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Some days you’re the ant, some days you’re the anteater and, some days, like today, you are—against all odds—somehow both.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You will benefit from getting out of your “comfort zone” this week, maybe not by going all the way to your “discomfort zone,” but just a jaunt over to your “it’s fine, I guess” zone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): As the world grows increasingly uninhabitable for humans, you may as well start what you’re planning to do now. It certainly won’t be any easier next year