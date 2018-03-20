Astrologically Unsound: Get over your "extraordinary smallness," you big baby

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You will undergo a great transformation this week, and whether it will be good or bad will depend entirely on whether or not you think you look good with singed off eyebrows.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It’s important to learn to live in the moment. That is, the infinitesimally small liminal space between then and the other then, which you are trapped in eternally—no escape in sight.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Take some inspiration from the lifespan of the fly: that it is absolutely fine to spend every hour as a pest so long as you don’t overstay your welcome.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Don’t look now but—oh my god, I just said don’t look. You never listen to anything I say. No, now I’m not telling you. You embarrassed me. Just leave me alone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): There are so many species of undiscovered animals in the rainforest; does it ever scare you to imagine how many might have better eyelashes than you?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Do you ever look upon the vastness of space and feel small? Really? Your “extraordinary smallness”? Get over yourself! Think of something better!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You might end up soaking in a hot tub cauldron with some nefarious types slicing carrots into the bubbling water. If that happens it’s OK to leave even if it might seem “rude” to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Don’t fool yourself: Playing with weighted dice is still gambling, except now the stakes are that you might lose your kneecaps if anybody finds out your grift.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If horoscopes are so “fake,” then how come I know that someone is hiding in your closet right now? No, it’s not cheating just because it’s me.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): This week your sun goes one way and the moon goes another, and this planet transiting to the red boy (Mars) who’s transiting… uh oh, looks like you’re in penalties.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You have to “do you.” If that means hitting snooze one more time, so be it. If that means breaking into Fort Knox, well, you gotta follow your heart there, buddy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): There is no time to waste this week, as time is a construct and the concept of “wasting” it is a fiction of capitalism designed to transform working into a virtue in order to exploit labor from you.