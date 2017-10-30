Astrologically Unsound: Get ready to nail that double dutch jump rope entrance

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You are absolutely right that the mind is a muscle that has to be exercised. However, playing chess is probably a better idea than getting intentionally arrested just to see if you can plan an elaborate prison break.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Waiting for the “perfect moment” to begin will leave you waiting forever; there is no such thing as the perfect moment. Well, except in the case of jumping in at double dutch jump rope. In that case, please do wait for the perfect moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Channel the beautiful duality of the mighty wombat, whose cartoonish cute faces belie the fact that they are complete hard-asses. I mean, literally. The thing’s all cartilage.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Don’t you hate how every horoscope is like, “Be careful signing contracts this month?” Like, who is signing all these contracts? And someone signing that many would know to be careful at this point.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You may experience career setbacks this week when you realize running a pyramid scheme is illegal. But you’re right! The government is just a bunch of haters. I believe in you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Want to feel old? The past two hours have lasted over 600 years. Want to feel young? The space of the next second will stretch for over millennia.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your insistence to constantly wear fall clothes in spite of the unrelenting summer weather might finally cause the temperature to cede to you and become autumn “appropriate.” Maybe. I’m not a meteorologist.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week, a wise investment will reap many rewards for you in the future. But a foolish investment of hiring a skywriter to air your petty grievances would be way more immediately satisfying.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): A primal howl bellows in the deepest part of you, screaming for something that was lost to you in days before you could even define loss. And that something is your pacifier, you crybaby.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The difference between a good loss of control and a bad loss is the same as the difference between putting your arms up on a rollercoaster and feeling the rollercoaster skip off the rails.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Sometimes it is fun to keep a little mystery in your life but, historically, it is just way safer to not investigate the sounds coming from your attic all by yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Everyone loves to hear the pitter patter of little feet. Thousands of feet, all impossibly small, pittering and pattering everywhere. The sound slowly shifts into a dull roar. My god, they’re all around us...