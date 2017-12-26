Astrologically Unsound: Give Christin back her socks

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): I gotta be honest, this week is going to be hard for you. Not for any astrological reasons, but just because of your poor choices and personality in general. This is true for most weeks.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It’s true that aliens are everywhere. I’ll let you in on a secret: The trick to seeing a UFO is to see something else and tell yourself that it’s a UFO so many times that you believe it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): At first you are scared of the impact, but then at least reaching the bottom would be a resolution, and that’s better than nothing. No, that’s wrong. Nothing is definitely better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): (I just want to be upfront that my dog is a Cancer and that every horoscope I have written for Cancers has been tailored specially for my dog). This week: stop stealing my socks.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week tell someone something you have never told anyone before. Something like: “Please help me, I have absolutely no idea what I am doing and desperately require the assistance of others. Immediately!”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sure, in a way I understand how wearing a coat in the winter is “logical,” but maybe you should listen to the irrational December detractors. For example: the weatherman saying it’s 85 degrees outside.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This month it is important to guard yourself physically, emotionally, financially, spiritually, psychically, morally, socially, mentally, sexually, and—finally—totally and unequivocally against all of the year-end Best Of lists.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Imagining giving your award show acceptance speech is kind of fun, but have you ever visited the Medieval torture device exhibit and pictured yourself in the iron maiden?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You’re right: horoscopes are fake. And writing is just putting a bunch of lines in a weird design for no reason. Everything means nothing. The only important thing is to wear your seatbelt.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The difference between poisonous and venomous is biologically significant but practically irrelevant when it comes to distinguishing whether or not your frog-borne paralysis was from a bite or something else.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): I have written your horoscope and placed it in a sealed and tamperproof envelope. I then securely stored it in a safe-deposit box. And since you’re such a know-it-all, you can email me and tell me what it says.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): What goes around comes around and goes around and comes around and goes around and comes around and… would you look at that? Now you’re all wrapped up by the boa constrictor.