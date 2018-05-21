Astrologically Unsound: Goblins don't want to hurt you—just outsmart you!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): There are many interesting things about being alive, none of which you will miss out on by taking the extra two seconds to choose a shampoo and conditioner instead of a 2-in-1.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The more you move in quicksand, the faster you sink. Of course, doing absolutely nothing about it isn’t going to help much either.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): All of the things you want are within your grasp and when those things are hidden under your jacket, they will also be in the grasp of the security guard (also a Gemini) who’s frisking at the concert.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Releasing a spider from your house into the backyard is no great mercy. In fact, it is usually a wilderness death sentence. But hey, whatever makes you feel good about yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week might be hard, but most voids can be filled by walking in loud shoes in a museum or sneezing a fourth time in the movie theater for attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The languages we use color the way we see the world. Like when you’re on your 3s and 8s, everybody’s a good buddy, but when bear bait is on your donkey, nothing seems 10-4.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The game The Floor Is Lava from your childhood is back and this time, the lava is the lies you told the barista about your life to sound more interesting.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Thank your lucky stars for your weaknesses too. I mean, just imagine if your teeth were strong enough to eat all your other teeth. Not a good scene.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This was edited out of the book for length, but just so you know: You go into a deeper circle of hell for every gift you give that’s “wrapped” in a Best Buy bag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Let me put your mind at ease: Goblins aren’t real, and if they are then they don’t want to hurt you and if they do you can outsmart them and if you can’t, well, uh oh!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Perhaps scrolling through the recommended section of the Streaming Service Of Your Choice™ for a feature length amount of time was actually the movie you wanted to watch all along.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A single link of chain can do nothing, but link many and you get… something someone is going to cut with bolt cutters in three days and may as well not even have been there. Don’t bother linking!