Astrologically Unsound: Good news! You'll stop being humiliated at county fairs.

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): If it’s birds, it’s a flock. If it’s ants, it’s an army. If it’s some elephants, they call it a herd. If it’s more than one Aries, that’s just called trouble.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It’s always nice to feel like we accomplished something, but it just seems like a really bad idea to start smoking cigarettes just to feel good about quitting them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It is as important to learn how to say “no thanks” as it is to say “OK.” Just say them at random. Things turn out basically the same either way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Stop asking people if they’re mad at you. Use that energy to develop an app that requires your contacts to rate how mad they are at you on a daily basis.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You have everything it takes to succeed in this dog-eat-dog world. That is, you have a look about you that suggests to others that you are poisonous or, at the least, taste very bad.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): I don’t know what to write for this horoscope because I’m not sure what cuss words I’m allowed to publish here. And after writing 50 of these columns, I’m afraid to ask.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): I don’t want to say you’re going to have a bad Tuesday. I mean, it’s not going to be great, but who expects anything good on a Tuesday?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): When someone says you’re “mysterious,” just remember that what they’re really saying is, “I’m betting that making an appeal to your ego will be effective.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You know those times when you’re pretty sure you killed the spider by your bed, but then you look around and don’t see its body anywhere? That’s what your entire week will feel like.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): As a wise man once said, “that’s correct.” He said that when I explained with perfect clarity the meaning of life. It’s too long to repeat all that here though.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): With summer ending, you’re no longer in danger of being humiliated at county fairs because you foolishly believe you aren’t susceptible to hypnotism.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): What goes up, must come down, and go up again and come down again, and then stay hovering in the middle. Look, you want to win this yo-yo tricks competition, right?