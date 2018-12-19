Astrologically Unsound: Hope you're happy, spider killer

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, your electric charm just might allow you to break the heretofore unchallenged rule that says it’s never appropriate to gnaw on a rawhide dog bone during a business meeting.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your attempts to ignore the barely perceptible buzzing sound coming from somewhere in the room now will only exacerbate your need to locate the origin of the noise later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your words are imperfect vehicles for communicating the complex thoughts and emotions you’re experiencing this week. So just put on Coneheads and let it do the talking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your past attempts at kindness—however well-intentioned—will come into sharp focus when you realize that gently taking a house spider outside is sentencing it to a cold death.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Introducing small changes into your normal routine will have immediate and enormous results just like “introducing” a brick into your clothes dryer.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): If it feels all wrong and you can’t see where to go from here, take a deep breath and remember: it’s only a different location. They have the same stuff as your regular supermarket.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): There are just some things you can never comprehend. Like why people say you have to have lows to appreciate the highs (just highs would be fine!) or how colonel is pronounced the way that is.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You already have everything you need. For example, the gravity that’s holding you onto the planet and allowing you to walk around without being sucked into the vacuum of space.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I once read that successful trees have to have roots as deep as their branches. But I read a lot of things. Once I read that Batboy was seen in a jacuzzi with Hillary Clinton.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It is important to let your dough rest overnight. If you are not baking anything this week then just… think of it as a metaphor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You should never make promises that you don’t intend to keep. That is, unless you’ve already developed a reputation for never keeping your promises, then what’s the harm?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Last week was all about petting koalas at illegal zoos and this week is all about feeling guilty for participating in the black market trafficking of animals as commodities.