Astrologically Unsound: If asbestos can come back, so can you!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Eating penguin meat is a very potent defense against scurvy, but if you actually need that information, you really have to retool your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Before you try fermenting something, you should look into whether it’s one of those things that even benefits from the process in the first place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It may be a good strategy this week to under-promise and over-deliver, but if you under-promise too much they’re going to have to remove you from your exit-row seat.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You have no more of a legitimate claimto your home than the mice who live in the walls. You’re just the only one who can buy traps at Home Depot.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): I’ll just say this: You’re going to be surprised by the great multitude ofplaces where you can and will befinding sand.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It is not always simple to make the right choice, and it doesn’t always pay off. It isn’t even always legal. Jeez, they should really make this easier.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You are so much more than what you look like when you accidentally open your front facing-camera—but you’re also a little of that too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week will be an exercise in enduring constant theft from the shared office refrigerator when people have the temerity to eat things that you were planning on taking from them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Here is the idea that always gets ‘em: “Well someone has to win the lottery.” And you know what? You’d be surprised by how right that is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): This week you will see your life and everything in it with perfect clarity, just like a bird flying directly into a spotless, squeegeed window.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your grave mistakes can all be forgiven. If asbestos can make a comeback, I’m sure you can. Unfortunately, not sure how resilient you’ll be with regards to the asbestos.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Please just ask yourself what are you possibly hoping to accomplish by taking a low-resolution photograph of the moon on your camera phone.