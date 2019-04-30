Astrologically Unsound: If you like to sit on benches, this week is your week!

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You ever just sit on a bench? Years can go by and, just like that, you realize you haven’t sat on a bench in that whole time. Don’t let that happen to you. Sit on a bench somewhere.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week is what you make of it. I mean, yes, you’ll be subject to a fraught struggle for basic needs, a healthy planet and unpoisoned air, but you’ll have a good time if you ignore all that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): After walking lost in the forest all night, it can be difficult to know whether you recognize that tree from before or if it’s simply that all trees look the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): When you run from your troubles, you run the risk of triggering their predator instincts and inspiring them to give chase like a lion after a gazelle. And you, my friend, are no gazelle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week you have to pay the price for the mistakes you made in the past. Don’t like it? I didn’t make you a Leo. Blame your parents for conceiving you when they did.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The possibilities for this week fill the air like the sound of an obnoxious hand dryer in an enormous and empty movie theater bathroom.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will feel like when you haven’t slept for over 24 hours and the edges of everything seem translucent and vibrating. This is likely due to the fact that you won’t sleep for over 24 hours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You can’t protect yourself from time, which bulldozes through your life and leaves you physically broken, mentally drained, and remembering a mesothelioma commercial from 1997.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Not every way out is a good one. It’s like being swarmed by honeybees and lighting yourself on fire in hopes that the smoke makes the bees sleepy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for someone is to let them know you thanked them in the Oscar speech you delivered in your shower.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): I might be reading this wrong but according to my calculations, you are beginning to lose favor with the Russian aristocracy, which will invariably lead to your assassination in 1916!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Close your eyes, take a deep breath and remind yourself that all your mistakes have made you into the person you are today. So, yeah, it’s basically fine if you keep making them constantly.