Astrologically Unsound: In your dreams, caw plus caw equals caw

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Fixing that upturned carpet nail is less work than training yourself like a dog to walk around it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You have to start building the bomb shelter before you need it. This limits their existence to the homes of paranoid millionaires, but is that really the type of world you want to survive for?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It is important to have a good night’s sleep. More than that, it is absolutely crucial to look directly into the surveillance camera while the alleged robbery occurs across town.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your plans for today will quickly unravel when a mysterious stranger gets ahold of your debit card and spends $130 at Carl’s Jr. in Petaluma, California.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You have begun a journey of self-improvement that will last all the way until people stop paying attention to you and quit acknowledging how virtuous and brave your efforts are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Two lessons you don’t want to learn the hard way: Don’t stick your hand into a hole in the ground and don’t offer to pick someone up from the airport unless you really mean it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The only people worth trusting are those who you would still recognize if an evil witch transformed them into a goose or some kind of other animal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): It is fallacious thinking that leads us to believe that the worst things in history have already happened. But there’s also a good argument that the worst thing was when humanity grew legs back way-back-when.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You are like a stick bug who camouflages into their environment by looking like sticks. So you better be careful that you choose a good environment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Cooperating with others is not about making them all bend to your will. It’s about only associating with people who already want to do what you want to do to begin with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week will resemble that feeling when you want to stop talking but have to keep talking even though you feel like not talking but if you stop talking then no one will be talking!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The laws of dreamworlds work differently than the laws of reality. Although sometimes they overlap—like when you dream that crows can solve math problems or your boss is demonic.