Astrologically Unsound: Is that a cosmic force or the name of your hamster?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It is impossible to know which one of our many choices will determine the paths of our lives. However, it’s not unreasonable to speculate that a lot of the problems you’re having now came from drinking out of the birdbath.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Destiny, Fate, Fortune, Serendipity; all of these things are at the forefront of your mind this week… as potential names for a pair of pet hamsters.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The process of learning is its own reward, but that won’t help you feel any less humiliated when you walk into the glass door you thought was automatic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Eventually someone will care about your opinions on the tastes of different brands of bottled water, but you will have to talk to thousands to get there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Life is like a carousel. Cyclical? No, why would you think I meant it goes “round and round”? I mean that it’s boring unless you’re a child. Sometimes there’s horses.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You’ll finally get some time to yourself. Unfortunately it will come when your tether to the spaceship snaps and you drift farther and farther into deep space.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You will feel yourself slipping on the grocery store floor. In trying to correct your step you will only fall slower and more dramatically. I’m sorry—that’s just sometimes how it goes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You can either scream in an empty wood to relieve yourself of this pain and rage deep inside your heart, or you can drive around busy strip mall parking lots just to steal spaces.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Is it really a sign of integrity that you refuse to compromise and won’t make accounts on websites that required a more complex password than “password”?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The mantis shrimp is a beautiful creature with phenomenal vision and the fastest strike of any animal. However, he only uses these extraordinary traits and talents to… be a shrimp? Wack!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You are right when you think that you are before your time. You truly are a visionary suited for a future when the world is a dead, radiated husk.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Consider this: It is possible that things might get a lot easier for you if you would just take some time to learn how to manipulate and control magnetic fields.