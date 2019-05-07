Astrologically Unsound: It'll feel like you have too many teeth in your skull

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): What you initially perceive as failing might actually be succeeding at being a huge loser—at sucking totally and completely. Just being spectacularly defeated.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): There is no one in the world exactly like you, but there’s this guy named Kenny in Regina, Saskatchewan who comes pretty close.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): When it comes to business, be the ragweed: determined to show up places where no one really wants you to be and be nearly impossible to eliminate once you’re there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your brain will short-circuit in your sleep this week and you’ll suddenly be able to play the saxophone. However, you’ll never find out because you don’t own a saxophone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): What’s a miracle if not something you could probably explain as a series of very ordinary phenomena? Only... Wouldn’t it be more fun if you just called it a miracle?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Just because something is better for you doesn’t mean that it’s better for you. It might be too much to expect you to know the difference.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will feel like when you drink too much caffeine and have a sudden awareness of how much space your teeth are taking up in your skull.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The world tends to bend along familiar contours but this week, a strange intrusion will snap you out of your regular routine like a pair of scissors into your cosmic balance-ball chair.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Do you ever look at a word so many times it starts to completely lose all meaning? That’s kind of where I am at right now. Sagittarius. Sagittarius... sagittariussss... Sagittarius?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): This week, you will feel almost as though you are the clone that you created in order to harvest organs from it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Things could be worse. At least you’re already born now so you’ll probably die before the most catastrophic affects of climate change really take hold.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You know what they say: Stop to smell the roses and involve yourself in every class action lawsuit where you meet the minimum qualifications for a payout.