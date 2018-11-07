Astrologically Unsound: Just be nice to the haunted doll, will ya?

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Skunks spray because they’re scared but this doesn’t mean that you can be certain you will never be sprayed. Yes, you’re intentions were nice, but skunks have a different vocabulary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): If you think a doll is haunted or alive then you should not try to hide it away in a box. That’s just going to make it mad. You should just say, “Goodnight little dolly,” and make other plans.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): In each of us there exists a great duality: the Tom and the Jerry. Both are equally menacing and menaced, but there’s a third thing: the Viewer. And it loves eating cereal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Anybody can steal anything. All you have to do is pick it up and walk away. After that, it does become trickier, but this is where you rely on the incompetence of law enforcement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Sticking up for yourself sometimes means looking like the bad guy, but sometimes it means looking like the innocent butler who was shocked to see harm befall the evil family of the manor.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): An effort isn’t made worthwhile just because it’s difficult. Like trying to remember the rules to a game you played in your childhood, do you really care what happened in Jacks?

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You will almost accidentally drink the old coffee from yesterday instead of the new one from today, and it will leave you rattled for hours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Most things make more sense looking backward. Except through your back window. That thing seemed so much further away in the rearview mirror.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I don’t have a horoscope for you this week. And you know what? In a few decades there won’t be horoscopes for anyone anymore if we don’t reduce carbon emissions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Just because you’ve invested a lot of time in something doesn’t mean that you can’t change your mind about it. Actually, if you’re free-climbing a rock wall, you’ll have to change your mind a l’il later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You have the unique ability of seeing the same situation from multiple perspectives. What I mean is that you repeatedly step on that thumbtack andkeep thinking you’ll remember to pick up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You will see a shadow while swimming in the ocean that’s too big to discern. I don’t know what it is either. The best you can hope for is that it’s not curious.