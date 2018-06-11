Astrologically Unsound: Keep on transforming, Animorph!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your better judgment speaks to you like a muffled announcement over an airport speaker. It is easy to ignore, but do so at your own risk.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): People will surprise you this week, but only since your expectations of the world and the people in it are so astonishingly narrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your favorite song from a musical says a lot about you this week. Of course, the thing that speaks the most damning volumes is that you like musicals at all to begin with.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): In a horror movie, a shut door is the sign of a hidden monster. But how will you know which one you are? A shut door looks and feels about the same whichever side of it you’re on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): They say that “all is fair in love and war,” but who are they, and can you call pest control to move their nest out of your attic?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Live by the great white shark ethos: You can make it alone, and you must always move forward. If not, go to Australia and bite a few surfboards because they confuse you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): It is a lonely joy to be the only person in your home who understands the benefits of wearing expensive matching pajama sets to bed every night.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week, you are the middle figure in an Animorphs book cover transformation. You’re looking pretty weird and ugly, but you’ll get there eventually.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): People are going to respond to you this week like they’ve just washed their face and are standing up and looking into the mirror only to reveal you’re suddenly standing behind them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Playing in the suds pouring out of your over-soaped washing machine can truly be great fun when it happens by accident, but not when you do it on purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Want a great way to check if you’re a ghost or not? Breathe into a mirror and see whether or not your breath fogs up the glass. Just thought I’d mention it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Adulthood begins when you move on from asking, “What if the Matrix is real?” to accepting once and for all that you are lactose intolerant.