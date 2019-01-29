Astrologically Unsound: Leeches, baby. Leeches!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Those magic beans didn’t turn out to be a very good investment. I mean, fighting a giant? Who wants that on their itinerary?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week is all about correcting the mistakes of last week. It’s also about making new mistakes so you have something to do next week. This continues… indefinitely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you know with complete certainty that something is absolutely impossible, then you probably won’t notice when it’s happening right in front of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week you may learn more about the uses and practical applications for bloodsucking leeches than you ever cared to know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You will have extraordinary luck in the laminate tile business this week. But after the laminate tile business? Well, it’s pretty much all downhill forever.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It is important to prepare while you’re looking for that spark of inspiration. That is, you should do a little more than simply dousing yourself in lighter fluid and just sitting there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Like a trick card deck, this week is full of surprises and is certain to be only enjoyed by drunkards, children and people visiting the Las Vegas strip.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Any fool can solve a Rubik’s Cube using algorithms available on the internet, but it takes a master to gently remove the stickers from each side and put them on the correct side.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I bet you think that if you could just live your life over, things would be different. Well, you already know what you know now today and how’s that working out?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): That gentle tug you feel may be your spirit trying to guide you, but it’s really just your jacket sleeve getting caught in the escalator handrail.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You don’t owe anyone your attention, or your time, or your friendship, or your consideration. But if you’re my friend Martin, you still owe me $43.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You have a preternatural gift for making the best out of a bad situation, but it’s because you also have an even greater gift for causing the bad situations.