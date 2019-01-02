Astrologically Unsound: Let's try to get your ban from AM/PM lifted

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The New Year is a time for new beginnings and I’m thinking if we get enough people to write letters, we might finally get your lifetime ban from AM/PM lifted.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You are going to recognize a tree in the woods and let’s just hope it’s the one you saw on the hike in this morning and not the tree from a few hours ago when you wandered in a giant circle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It’s possible that animals have an aesthetic sense, or at least it’s not totally impossible that they actually think that your outfit looks nice today. If it makes you feel better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Life is like a beautiful tapestry; your mother probably gave it to you for reasons completely unknown to you and now you have to find something to do with the thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): It is true that wherever you go, there you are. This is particularly true when the only wherevers you go are to the bathroom to take selfies in the mirror.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nothing in life is fair and you should be prepared for this. I mean, the spider in Charlotte’s Web could read and write in a language of a different species and it was still the pig that ended up famous.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ignorance is bliss; not in the sense that you won’t get arrested for things just because you didn’t know they were crimes, but in that you can’t get in trouble if nobody knows you committed them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week will be all about balancing the conflicting cosmic energies of not wanting to do stuff, but wanting to be able to complain about having done it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Every day you draw closer to reaching your full potential like a rollercoaster; slowly climbing up to the peak only to drop back down and deliver you back to the beginning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): After Wolfgang Beltracchi was jailed for using a modern paint on a forged piece that predated it, he was asked what he’d do differently. He replied, “I’d use a different white.”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If the weather is such a “boring” thing to talk about then please, by all means, why don’t you just talk about the last time you conjured one billion volts of electricity out of the air.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Line your hamster cage with this paper. I’m giving him vocabulary lessons. Today we’re learning the word “beacon,” which means “a fire or light set up as a warning or celebration.”