Astrologically Unsound: Lick that rock, egghead

Aries (March 21 - April 19): There is no such thing as finding a secret parking spot. There is only such a thing as ramming over a postal service box and creating one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Coloring outside the lines? Look, if there are lines on a paper that means you’re supposed to be coloring on it so you’re pretty much just following the rules anyway.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Wearing your inside-shoes while outside ruins the whole purpose of having inside-shoes. However, it does fulfill the essential purpose of shoes, so it’s hard to say whether it’s wrong.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You should only speak when you have something to say. Suffice it to say, there are probably more pressing “shoulds” you should address before then.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Licking rocks is a diagnostic tool used by geologists. Even though it can be very useful and is now widely used, you sort of have to wonder about the first person who did that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): These horoscopes aren’t based on the stars, but they are still accurate because the composition of my brain is identical to that of the universe: mostly empty with nothing really going on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Perhaps death is not the final phase of life but the beginning of its own phase. Maybe. It’s much more likely that anyone telling you that is probably trying to recruit you for a cult.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): It can be hard not to take it personally when, out of everyone, you are the person the fly chooses to endlessly circle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week, working together as a team will be extremely difficult. Well, it will be difficult for all the other people trying to work with you on your team.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It’s time to stop living in the past and start living in the present, which is now the past, and now there’s the new present, which is past again. Meh, it’s too hard to keep up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You might think you’re doing something sort of illegal but it will turn out to be extremely illegal. Like when Hobby Lobby tried to buy trafficked artifacts…. from ISIS.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You do not have to deny yourself the things you want, but you should really ask yourself what is going to happen if you actually win everything you’re bidding on.