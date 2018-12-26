Astrologically Unsound: Life does not give you lemons, scientifically speaking

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Some days are about making the mistakes and other days are about learning the lessons. Supposedly. Haven’t seen any evidence of those “other days” so far.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): There is a precise time this week when you will be able to freehand draw a perfect circle, but there is no telling when that time is. You’ll just have to try it out a few times.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Life never gave you lemons. If we’re being literal, they’re the result of crossbreeding a citron and a mandarin. If we’re being figurative, you created all your problems intentionally.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): A seemingly empty parking space in a crowded parking lot almost never means you caught a break. It almost always means that someone else rides a motorcycle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You will be inspired this week to begin a journey that will carry you all the way through the next 45 minutes. Then you’ll realize your big idea was just the plot to The Matrix.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Staring at your phone all day is not good for you—physically, mentally, or spiritually. What does that matter though? You could be base-jumping, and that’s way worse.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Optimism is a cruel trick your benevolent brain synapses play on you to believe that maybe those shoes will hurt less as the night goes on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Kindness is always the best policy right after “don’t make your ATM pin ‘1234’” and right before “if kindness isn’t possible, try sabotage.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Here is a widely known secret: If you become the person that you want to be, then you won’t have to spend so much time telling people who it is that you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Life is easy, breezy and beautiful this week. Wait, is that from something? “Easy, breezy, beautiful”? Do I have to pay someone if I say it? Well, I don’t have any money so don’t ask.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Treasure cannot actually ever be found because whoever put it there meant for it to remain there forever. It was never lost and, at best, it can be seen, and at worst, stolen!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You’ll almost have the answer to “what came first: the chicken or the egg?” but it will slip from your mind the minute you realize you’ve solved it. Ah, oh well. We could have used that.