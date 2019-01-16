Astrologically Unsound: Love is in the air, so avoid going outside

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week will feel like freshly-washed bed linen and you—true to form—will continue to crawl under the covers at the end of the day with your dirty shoes still on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You can’t hold children responsible for melting slugs with table salt when you’re the one who told them how cool it looked in the first place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you’re using a $50 gift card this week, you should buy a thing you want that costs $80 instead of two things that add up to $47 and are just kinda OK..

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Let the devastating fact that the oceans are warming and we’re all going to die in 30 years inspire you to make bold choices this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week you will accomplish a great feat, but it will sabotage you later when you can’t stop bragging about it and it jeopardizes your witness protection status.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Now is the perfect time to sign a contract. Ah, you just missed it. It was like one second ago when you read that first sentence. But now? The timing couldn’t be worse!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): It is important to never settle for less than you deserve. You should also not settle on fewer small items than you can conceal in the interior pockets of your shoplifting jacket.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Take the energy you expend on deceiving people in your life and redirect that energy into trying to sabotage and subvert voice and facial recognition technology.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): A picture is worth a thousand words so this horoscope is worth one thirty-fifth of a picture and that picture is the painting of the dogs playing poker.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sometimes the most fun part of the rollercoaster is reading all the warning signs and getting so scared that you’re going to die that you don’t even go on it at all. And that’s fine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Let every app on your phone send notifications for every single thing this week. It seems like it would be really annoying, but it’s what you deserve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Love is in the air this week! Stay low to the ground. Roll up a towel and put it in the crack under your door. Wear a mask if possible.