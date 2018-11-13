Astrologically Unsound: May you always wonder about Arby's

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It doesn’t make one ounce of difference if everything goes according to plan if your plan is bad to begin with.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): We all have to decide for ourselves what justice looks like. This is how you, as well as the seagull who stole your sandwich, can both be moral victors.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Most problems can be solved with the same strategy used for detangling a knotted up necklace: find either the beginning or the end and go from there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Sometimes the best course of action is inaction. For example, the fantasy that people are going to be impressed that you solved a Rubik’s Cube is way more fulfilling than the reality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Challenge yourself this week. Begin each morning by staring yourself in the eyes in the mirror and saying positive affirmations for 10 minutes instead of your usual 90.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You cannot wrest your destiny from the hands of fate any more than you can understand why Arby’s is still open. Honestly, have you ever met anyone who goes there?

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Anything is possible this month. In fact, if we’re going by the Libra pimp who died a month prior to the midterms and was still elected to the Nevada state assembly, it seems too much is possible.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Narcissus looked into the world and didn’t see himself reflected; which is sorta the opposite of you wondering how migratory animals travel long distances unaided by GPS devices.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): It was only over centuries that classical sculptures came to lose their paint and become “Classical Sculptures.” But way before then, people were just like, “Hey, is that that guy, Militiades?”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It is important to strategize and plan, but ideally you should be doing most of this before the starting line gun is fired and all the greyhounds are running after you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Everything comes to an end, but the end, much like the expiration date on a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon, is less of a rule and more of a strategy to get you to buy stuff quicker.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Even if you accidentally put the leftovers in the lid portion of the Styrofoam takeout container, the day will continue exactly as it would have if you did it the right way.