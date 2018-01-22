Astrologically Unsound: Maybe don't jump into the gorilla cage this week

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week is a great time to think about your career. Can you even imagine all the different crimes you could do if you only had access to an incredibly powerful magnet?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The world can be a terribly difficult place for dreamers… which means things are probably pretty easy for you, huh?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It is important to trust your instincts, except (in most circumstances) the instinct to hunt and give chase to small, agile prey through the dense underbrush.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Whether you like or dislike this next week will depend entirely on whether you consider it to be a good or bad thing to make contact with malevolent ghosts from the 1800s.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): It is never too late to change course. To swerve, with reckless abandon, on the freeway of life and cause chaos to all those around you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week, it is probably just easier to call your landlord and ask for a copy of your keys than to jump into the gorilla enclosure to retrieve them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You know, if you keep your eyes closed and gently sway in the breeze, you can convince yourself that you’re relaxing in a hammock and not trapped in a spider’s web.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Take some time this week to consider the wonder of nature. A sunrise. The… ocean? Killer bees. The vengeance of crows. The lifelong quest for retribution of elephants. It’s beautiful.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Now’s the time to ask yourself some hard questions about life and... oh no! You dropped a nickel and now you’re holding up the line. Just go! Go!!!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The secrets we carry can weigh us down. They can sink us. Haunt us. Release yourself from the burdens of your hidden past and go ahead and tell me your email password.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Sometimes when you feel in a rut, it is overwhelming to know where to begin making changes. So when you’re feeling stuck this week start by changing one simple thing: your identity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Do not worry, my friend; all things in this life are cyclical. Just watch the second half of Oceans 11 on cable, then replay it again right after it ends and you can watch the beginning then.