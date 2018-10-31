Astrologically Unsound: Only horror awaits if you swivel around in that chair

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Remember: there’s no such thing as monsters. But with alligators that weigh a thousand pounds you really gotta ask yourself: what’s the difference?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It’s only more cost-effective to buy a regular bullet instead of a silver one if your reasoning is dangerously one-dimensional.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Most bizarre phenomena can actually be explained through relatively straightforward reasoning, which is why what you really ought to be afraid of is normal stuff.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Home is where you’re the only one who knows which one of the floorboards creak and which ones shouldn’t be creaking right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your social circle may expand this week, but I must warn you that being overcome with a feeling that the small and unusual lifeforms are “friends” is only a part of their plan.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): There are worse things than swiveling a chair around and finding the long decayed corpse of your landlord. Like being a landlord.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The crunch of a fallen leaf is satisfying. It’s probably even more satisfying for the figure in the distance. We can ask. He’ll be here soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): If you are startled awake from a nightmare, it’s soothing to remember that even though you didn’t win the lottery, the people you hate didn’t win either.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Your persistence may be rewarded and the new life that you’ve spent so many hours dreaming of may appear in front of you, to everyone else’s (and your eventual) horror.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Someone new may catch your eye this week, but when you turn around there’s nothing there... except, maybe, a faint silhouette in the shadows. I say don’t look at it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Now is the time to shed old ideas like the melting polar icecaps shedding ancient spores, bacteria and unknowable germs into the research facility’s water supply.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): We often solve problems in dreams we cannot face in real life. It’s only, well, it doesn’t seem like it’s your dream that you’re in right now...