Astrologically Unsound: Perhaps this week you get the Friar Tuck haircut

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You can achieve your goals one of two ways: either you incrementally work toward them or you wake up suddenly as an adult-aged person because you made a wish to a sorcerer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Imagine, for a moment, that you have never seen nor known about a hedgehog. Then suddenly a hedgehog runs out from the bushes in front of you. That is how this week will feel.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being curious is neutral but how you satisfy these curiosities is not necessarily neutral to others. After all, sharks examine the world around them by using their razor sharp teeth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week you may be blindsided, challenged and betrayed by those closest to you: your electronic devices.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Stop talking about how the things you learned in school turned out to be absolutely useless and start reintegrating the word “hypotenuse” into your vocabulary.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Every day presents the opportunity to become a better version of yourself. The only barrier is whether you are brave enough to get the Friar Tuck haircut.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You cannot rely on your own instincts. You must also give equal credence to the warning signs that say, “Turn back, falling rocks!”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): If you do not practice humility then you are setting yourself up for a lifetime of humiliated overreactions every time you are outsmarted by various sea birds.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Like they say, “practice makes perfect.” Well not exactly perfect. Never perfect. You’ll be pretty good most of the time or at least better than if you didn’t practice, well… slightly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You will find that what you’ve been looking for has been in front of you all along, like looking for your glasses while you can’t see because you’re not wearing your glasses.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Sometimes not getting what you want can turn out to be a blessing in disguise, although, not usually for the people around you who have to deal with the griping.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The average person spends two weeks of their life trying on sunglasses so you can just get it all out of the way by trying all of them on at once.