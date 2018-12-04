Astrologically Unsound: Quit dreaming of other worlds and pay for your damn stuff

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week will occur entirely in one moment when the elevator makes a little bounce right before it stops and, for a split second, you prepare to plummet to your death. But then the doors open.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It’s important to be true to yourself but, above all else, it is important to always clean out the lint trap of the dryer before you start it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You cannot expect others to know what you do not tell them. Well, unless they get your Social Security number and run a credit check. Then you might have some explaining to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It’s true, you know—that life is a highway. From an economical, environmental and ethical perspective, it just makes more sense to carpool with other people while you’re riding it all night long.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week, your oversized spirit will be visible from space. Now that I think about it, you can technically see everything from space, just not in very good detail.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Forgiveness is a gift that you give yourself. This is especially true if you’re trying to live a life unburdened from the guilt of spending all your time trying to sabotage others for imagined offenses against you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You do not owe perfection to anyone, not even yourself. However, if you’re unsure, it’s probably good to double check if that’s salt or sugar before you put it in the mixing bowl.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week, or any week for that matter, don’t trust people who are constantly paranoid that service professionals and food service workers are taking advantage of them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): There is no secret formula for success. There is only the sacrificial dark rites and accompanying ceremonial chants, which are widely available in many disreputable bookstores.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The early bird may get the worm but it is the ninth caller to the radio station who gets the two passes to Disneyland. Is that inspiring?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Beyond the path you walk, there are many worlds outside your perception. One of those worlds is coming into focus now… It’s a cashier saying “next customer!” to you for the third time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Jealousy is a constricting snake. It kills and suffocates. Oh, you know what? I actually read it wrong. It says that other people are jealous of you. That’s usually good.