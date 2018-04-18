Astrologically Unsound: Quit trying to live on Mars

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The shortest distance between two points is a straight line, but what if there is a mountain in the middle. What then!? Do you have to tunnel through??

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The ground of your well-worn habit trails are so packed down that there’s diamonds an inch below. I meant that as a bad thing, but I’m realizing it’s coming off as kinda good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Frank Avruch, a Gemini who famously played Bozo the Clown for many years, recently passed away. It’s so heartening to see you carrying on his legacy in everything you do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week has the same emotional trajectory as when a small shard of ice slips up through the straw and, for a second, you’re surprised by its intrusion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): If you’re going to Google stuff like “is it a crime to lie to the police?” then you should do that on the public library computer. I mean, it’s just a hypothetical.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): There are many important lessons to learn from the great abundance of nature except from koalas. You can pretty much ignore them. Every single one is a fool.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Sometimes it gets hot under the spotlight—oh, wait a minute, is that… Yeah, that’s sunlight coming through a magnifying glass. You better get outta the way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You are gonna want to get in on this scam… Check it out: if you are genuinely nice to people, they might be inclined to be nice to you too. They won’t know what hit them!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If we’re speaking in metaphor, you will spend this week kissing a lot of frogs. If we’re speaking literally, you will be licking a lot of toads who turn out to be psychedelic.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): If you want to darken the doorway like that then you really better know how to swing the saloon doors open the right way. Otherwise you might be in trouble!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You aren’t the editor of your own memories, and you don’t get to decide when they’re “Now Playing.” I don’t know who makes those decisions, but they’re definitely unionized, so good luck.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): There will never be a colony on Mars. Humans will never live on Mars. Nobody will ever be on Mars. You really have to think of another plan.