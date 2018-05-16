Astrologically Unsound: Remedy your problems with super glue

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): All the time you spent clicking “remind me later” on the software upgrade popup box has finally bypassed how much time it would have taken to just update it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): There are really only two types of problems, and the kind you’re going to have this week will all be the ones that can be remedied with super glue.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week instead of “you,” I’m going to refer to you as “u” since u always want to come around interrogating everybody with all those Qs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): There is a way to save face and still tell everyone that you like to eat ink and that you chewed that pen until it exploded on purpose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You don’t even know what I am writing in this horoscope because the entire time you’ve been reading this you are—as is normally the case—just waiting to talk.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): First, you must imagine a very powerful magnet. No, more than that… And even more than that. Like three times what you’re thinking. I really feel like you’re just not listening to me.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Anything I say you will deftly manipulate into justification for what you were already planning to do. I’m kind of impressed, like watching an old master at the canvas.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week take a lesson from the sprightly lizard. If someone has got you by the tail—then let em keep it!!!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Telling cashiers that you’re having a bad day doesn’t massively disrupt the Polite Manners Machine with how “real” you are. Really, they’re just waiting to go on break.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): If you feel that you are flying too close to the sun, well, that really sounds like something you ought to bring up with the pilot.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Perhaps spectral figures really are all around you and you can sense them guiding you, but it’s just as likely it’s a raccoon watching you from the vents.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You will be greatly soothed by the restorative properties of water this week. No, not in nature but in the form of a 20 oz. energy drink that you drank way too fast.