Astrologically Unsound: Seek guidance from someone five inches shorter than you

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Now is a good time to meditate on the things you would like to change in your life like “I would like to not be trapped in an elevator any longer.” And really, you have nothing but time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your lucky number this week is my ATM pin number, which, unfortunately, I cannot reveal to you for reasons of personal and financial security per the instructions of my financial advisor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The most difficult part of any task is finding the resolve to begin, except in the case of solving one of those wooden 3-D puzzles. Those things just get worse the longer it goes on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Remember, in these troubled times of constant connectivity, it’s important to take regular breaks from looking at your computer to give yourself more time to look at your phone instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You have an extraordinary ability to roll with the punches, but no matter how hard you try to play it off nobody is going to believe that you fell into that fountain on purpose.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nothing worthwhile will come easy to you this week, except for finding a disgusting amount of ambergris just washed up on the beach, thus making you an instant millionaire.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seek guidance this week from someone exactly five inches shorter than you. If you’re 5’10” then my advice is get that haircut you’ve been thinking about. If you’re any other height, you have to find somebody else to ask.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You will find great inspiration this week in an unexpected source: the instruction manual you spent the past four frustrating hours thinking that you were too good to read.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): What do you have there? No seriously, what is that? Oh jeez, you should put that down. What are you doing? You’re going to hurt yourself. No! Spit it out!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sorry… you keep breaking up… Like I was saying, first… the Constitutional Convention of 1787… then you… it is not in violation of Maritime Law… but the most important thing is to… live crickets… but not inside the… you get all that?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Take a lesson this week from the noble chameleon—an adaptable creature with the incredible capacity to always change with its environment—and eat a bunch of bugs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Though you may become discouraged, trying and failing is just part of the process and with persistence you will eventually teach autocorrect that you’re not always saying “duck.”