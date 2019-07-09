Astrologically Unsound: Sign all the contracts you can!

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Before you use your iron, check the settings to ensure the heat setting is correct for the fabric… Or else…

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): I read once that most vitamin supplements are a scam. I am telling you this less to dissuade you from using them and more to encourage you to start a supplement business this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week, watch out for jammed zippers, rabid raccoons and all of the bad choices you’ve made in your life finally catching up to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Is it better to carry the tray you know you can balance, or try to show off and end up with shattered porcelain all over the floor?

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You must help the bees but not lose the perspective that, in the grand scheme of things, they are really the ones helping you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You are going to have to do some work and plan ahead a little more now that everybody knows all of the good ways to survive a Titanic-like shipwreck.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): It is important to move through the world with purpose but—more than that—with money. Oh man, you’re really gonna need money for pretty much everything.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Do you feel like horoscopes are always telling you it’s a bad time to sign contracts? Well, I’ll never tell you that. Sign as many contracts as you want—what’s the worst that could happen?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): When you find out that other people have inner lives with the exact same emotional range and depth as you do, you are really gonna flip.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You’ve mentally prepared for every possible crisis scenario (including what to do if you wake up two inches tall), but have you readied yourself for when nothing happens—at all?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You’ll move through this week with that feeling you have when your phone battery is at one percent and you plug it in only seconds before it was about to shut off.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Going with the flow sometimes leads you over the Niagara Falls in a barrel. But if you can publicize the drop, maybe you can make a career out of it.