Astrologically Unsound: So many dinosaurs died for you to be here today

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Can you even imagine all the things that had to happen for you to be here today? It’s so beautiful… Well the part where millions of dinosaurs were obliterated is sorta sad.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Few things in life are set in stone, but you will find that having your fingers set in superglue is just as limiting if you continue to act so recklessly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week will be just like Theseus trapped in the labyrinth with the Minotaur: a really boring lesson in school that you’re not paying attention to at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): According to my research, you guys like to scuttle sideways on rocks? Sounds pretty weird… but if it’s what you’re into, I hope you get to do it today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You might find yourself in a really awkward situation if you jump to any conclusions about that alien in your room because you are the leader someone took them to see.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You can’t win if you don’t play except in the case of greyhound racing, where the real winners are the people who don’t participate in that sort of enterprise.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will be spent laying down in an uncomfortable position to use your plugged in phone even though it’s at 100 percent. It’s just really important that it stays fully charged.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You are at a very difficult impasse; on one hand you could just hit “unsubscribe” but on the other hand, what if that’s just alerting them you’re there?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): It’s not nice to eavesdrop on other people, but just so you know, we’re all going to keep doing it to you so long as you keep talking so loudly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Setting your alarm an hour early to snooze six times feels like stealing time, sure, but sleeping an hour more straight through probably feels better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): When someone is disarming a bomb in a movie there’s always a part where they almost cut the wrong wire. In real life sometimes you really do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You can wish on a star for your dreams to come true or you can set yourself adrift in an open ocean. They’re not at all similar. I’m just listing possibilities.