Astrologically Unsound: Somebody buys Wite-Out every day

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It’s important to be yourself, except on your tax return. There you should be someone who is buying a lot of things for your business.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Why investigate the rustling in the bushes? Do you actually have a plan if it turns out to be anything other than a raccoon?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It only takes two weeks to establish a new habit but it takes several lifetimes for all of the single-use plastic waste you’ve used to disintegrate in a landfill.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The best skill you can learn is how to forgive yourself. No, that’s not true. The best skill to learn is a trade that is protected by a union.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): It is true that a rising tide lifts all boats. What they don’t tell you is that it also submerges all coastline property.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Every day for decades the owner of Wite-Out must have thought, “Well today’s the day no one buys Wite-Out.” Still, horrifyingly, every day someone like you has, indeed, bought Wite-Out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You can’t really prepare for all the variances of an experience. Everyone thinks they could defeat a murderous haunted doll until it’s standing in front of them with a can of gasoline.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Here’s something to say to people if you just feel like aggravating them for no reason: “It may not have ever been true that Koko the gorilla actually knew how to speak English.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You know, for the great multitude of ways there are to skin a cat, they all are virtually the same to the cat.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): If you begin your day on a bad note then the rest of your day might be bad as well. Still, there’s nothing you can really do about coyotes breaking in through your bedroom window.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week when I examine the transits of the stars and planets, there is one resounding phrase that I keep returning to: “Never mind.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You can always change your mind but please bear in mind that it does become a little more difficult to stop whitewater rafting while you’re speeding down the rapids.