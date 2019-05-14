Astrologically Unsound: Sometimes the strange sound is better left unexamined

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Just as with building a house, you must first start with laying a foundation. But just like with laying a foundation, you have to know how to do it correctly or you’re screwed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week, remember the salient truths you’ve learned from horror films: Sometimes the strange sound is better left unexamined.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It seems unlikely that adopting seven exotic geckos as pets would somehow be a necessary step on the path to self-fulfillment, but, then again… you never know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You have to stop letting yourself get pushed around. Stand up for yourself and stop getting bullied into accepting the terms and conditions of the user agreement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You were born into a world with Caribbean monk seals and you are reading this sentence in a world without them. Anything’s possible! Except bringing an animal back from extinction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Just like being treated by the school nurse while malingering with an imaginary headache, you may find that just by sitting around, you’re being cured of something anyway.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week, you will feel like a child who never finds their name on souvenir keychains, but who also knows their parents wouldn’t buy it for them even if they did find one.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Peeling the stickers off the Rubik’s Cube and putting them on is a solution and so is opening the Rubik’s Cube package and never scrambling it at all.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You may discover the incontrovertible fact that luck is real, and the luckiest among us can weather any crisis just by meticulously preparing for all of them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The limitations and possibilities of your world all change depending on your knowledge… so how about this: Pigeons produce milk.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): There is no point in asking people questions you already know the answer to unless you’re testing them for a concussion or you’re a schoolteacher.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You are just like a wild parrot; a part of your terrorizing, loud, unpleasant and almost unbearable presence always feels a little bit special and out of the ordinary.