Astrologically Unsound: Somewhere, there is a crow that will never forget you

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Lots of people are announcing their candidacy for President of the United States lately and if you don’t feel like finding out who any of them are, you can just write me in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your idea of planning is like banning nail files from being taken on international flights. Just like that flight, you’re still contributing to mass pollution that will make the planet uninhabitable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You need a world that spins faster on its axis. That way, everyone is flung off the planet and floating in space with all the satellite debris.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Look, I don’t want to say it’s a great time to declare bankruptcy. I mean, is it really ever a great time to declare bankruptcy? But, really, it’s a great time to declare bankruptcy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Meditate this week on a little piece of wisdom that a Leo once told me many years ago: Windfarms are one of the top-10 killers of birds.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You can change your mind about getting off the escalator only for about three seconds. This isn’t a metaphor. Just don’t hold up the escalator by trying to walk back up from halfway down.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Nobody can tell if the inflection at the ending of your sentences indicates a question or not, but that’s fine because you don’t know if it does either?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week, you will be repaid all the debts you are owed, but because you never really share with anybody, I don’t imagine it will be much of a windfall.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If you stick your hand between the blades of fans, the blades will just thud softly on your hand without hurting you at all. Do you really want to risk it though?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Even when you feel all alone, remember that there is a crow somewhere who feels wronged by you and will remember your face until the end of its life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You know, if you feel like it, you can just… write a poem. Anyone can. No one even has to see it. On second thought, it’s really much better for everyone if nobody does.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Everyone has interior lives just like you. Well, not just like you. Not everybody is thinking about you all day long. That’s not what I meant. Don’t read it that way.