Astrologically Unsound: Take a step back from your problems. Then another. Just keep going.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week will be filled with mixed emotions—like when your car finally stops making that strange sound just as you’re pulling into the mechanic.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Be cautious in all of your dealings with politicians, lawyers, traffic cops and children’s birthday clowns who just got off work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Nothing great is achievable without hard work... but things that are pretty good are easy to come by if you do the absolute minimum amount of work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The first step when setting a goal is giving yourself permission to dream. I’m not sure about the second step. It could be assembling a ragtag crew of confidence men during a montage.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Let your inhibitions go this week and become helplessly entangled in a complex plot of intrigue and espionage that will either lead to your salvation or ruin you completely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It’s not really your fault... all the choices you are now making are instinctively motivated by all the decisions you made in the past, all of which have led you to this moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Build a life for yourself that you do not have to take a vacation from and then take a vacation anyway. I mean, what? Are you supposed to just sit around working your whole life?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Look on the bright side this month— like a homeowner in Phoenix whose property value will skyrocket in 30 years when climate collapse makes it beachfront.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I hate to be the one to tell you what’s in store for you this week, so I just won’t. I really don’t want you to get mad at me over it. I’m sensitive, you know?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): In both matters of finance and scuba diving, the less you leave up to chance, the better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week try to accomplish the little errands you have been putting off for a while, such as cleaning the Pacific Ocean of all single-use plastic waste.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): In high-stress situations, it is important to take a break, then a step back, another step back, another step back, and another step back, and then turn, run, and let somebody else deal with it.