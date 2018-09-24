Astrologically Unsound: The apocalypse will take care of your legacy

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It is true that everyone is fighting their own battle. However, you will still get in trouble if you use a door marked Emergency Exit for a personal crisis.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Beneath your placid exterior you have many roiling emotions, most of which are probably caused simply by being dehydrated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you’re not happy with the way things are then change them. I know, easier said than done. That’s why I’m in here just saying it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Just like microplastics in the ocean, love is all around you, and if you open yourself up to it then you just might find yourself as full of love as a fish’s belly is full of plastic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): What an enormous relief it must be that you don’t have to worry about your legacy since the world is ending so soon after all.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your powerful intuition will guide you to realize that you’ve attempted to carry too many objects in your hands at the precise moment after it’s too late.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): When someone tells you they have a cold it is just common courtesy to say, “yeah, it’s been going around,” even if no one knows if that’s true or not.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): All of the hard work you have been doing will be rewarded like a beaver finally resting in its dam. Unfortunately, just like the beaver, all your hard work will also be unpaid.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): There are no rules that are written in stone, but the warning label on the cord that says don’t unplug by yanking should be followed as if it were.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Life goes on and on like an improperly discarded piece of chewed up gum that’s stuck on the wheel of a golf cart spinning around and around in an unchanging landscape.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If the sound of the dog barking is moving further away from you then you’re safe. But if the backyard barking is growing louder then something’s coming straight toward you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Be wary of anything that seems too good to be true. Actually, it might not be and then what are you gonna do when you don’t have anything to gripe about?